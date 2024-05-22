What's Driving Sea Ltd's Surprising 55% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago

Sea Ltd (SE, Financial) has recently demonstrated a remarkable performance in the stock market, with its shares appreciating by 55.21% over the past three months. As of the latest data, the company's market capitalization stands at $39.32 billion, with a current stock price of $68.46. This recent surge has not only caught the attention of investors but also marked a significant turnaround from its previous valuation status. Just three months ago, Sea Ltd was considered a possible value trap, but it is now seen as modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $89.19, suggesting potential room for growth.

Overview of Sea Ltd

Sea Ltd operates primarily in the cyclical retail sector, with its most significant contributions coming from Shopee, Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce platform by gross merchandise value and transactions. The company began with its gaming division, Garena, which still plays a crucial role, especially with its hit game Free Fire. In recent years, Sea has expanded into financial services through SeaMoney, which focuses on credit lending. This diversification has been pivotal in Sea's growth trajectory. 1790746718632046592.png

Assessing Sea Ltd's Profitability

Despite its impressive growth, Sea Ltd's profitability metrics suggest there is room for improvement. The company's Profitability Rank is currently at 4/10. Its Operating Margin stands at 2.62%, which is better than 44.5% of its peers in the industry. Other key profitability metrics such as ROE at 2.48%, ROA at 0.88%, and ROIC at 1.81% also reflect its below-average profitability in comparison to industry standards. 1790746738290749440.png

Growth Prospects of Sea Ltd

Sea Ltd's future looks promising, underscored by a Growth Rank of 8/10. The company has shown a robust 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 33.80%, significantly outperforming 91.06% of its industry peers. Over a five-year period, this rate accelerates to 58.80%, placing Sea among the top performers in its sector. Looking ahead, analysts estimate a Total Revenue Growth Rate of 10.40% over the next three to five years, which is superior to 75.36% of competitors. The EPS without NRI is projected to grow at an impressive rate of 37.03%, further highlighting its strong growth potential. 1790746757475495936.png

Significant Shareholders and Market Position

Notable investors in Sea Ltd include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), holding 34,119,448 shares (5.94%), Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 14,320,168 shares (2.52%), and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 9,328,229 shares (1.62%). These holdings underscore the confidence major investors have in Sea Ltd's market strategy and future outlook.

Competitive Landscape

Sea Ltd operates in a highly competitive environment with major players like eBay Inc (EBAY, Financial) with a market cap of $26.36 billion, Coupang Inc (CPNG, Financial) at $39.95 billion, and Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) valued at $7.27 billion. Despite the stiff competition, Sea's diverse business model and strong market presence in Southeast Asia provide it with a unique edge.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sea Ltd's recent stock performance is a reflection of its strategic initiatives in the e-commerce and gaming sectors, coupled with its expansion into financial services. While its profitability metrics suggest some challenges, the company's strong growth indicators and current market valuation present a compelling case for potential investors. As Sea continues to innovate and expand, it remains a significant player to watch in the evolving retail-cyclical industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.