Unveiling The Walt Disney Co (DIS)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Fair Valuation of The Walt Disney Co in Today's Market

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Walt Disney Co (DIS, Financial) recently reported a daily loss of 2.39%, contributing to a 3-month decline of 8.71%. Despite these figures, the company maintains an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.92. This analysis seeks to determine if The Walt Disney Co is fairly valued at its current market price.

Company Overview

The Walt Disney Co operates across three primary business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences, leveraging a century's worth of iconic franchises and characters. Its entertainment division encompasses the ABC broadcast network, several cable networks, and leading streaming services Disney+ and Hulu. The sports segment includes ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service, while the experiences segment covers theme parks and vacation destinations worldwide. With a current stock price of $102.84 and a market cap of $187.50 billion, we compare this against the GF Value to gauge the stock's intrinsic worth.

1790751664387551232.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that estimates the true value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For The Walt Disney Co, the GF Value is set at $112.88, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued at its current price of $102.84. This valuation is crucial as it indicates that the stock price should gravitate around this value, assuming market conditions do not change drastically.

1790751636902277120.png

Financial Strength and Risk

Investing in a company with robust financial health reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. The Walt Disney Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, though lower than 82.56% of its peers, together with its fair financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus, suggests a moderate risk profile. It's crucial for investors to consider these metrics before making investment decisions.

1790751688030842880.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Consistent profitability is a key indicator of a company's investment quality. The Walt Disney Co has demonstrated strong performance with an operating margin of 11.82%, ranking better than 77.24% of its industry peers. The company's 3-year average revenue growth rate stands at 10.3%, highlighting its capacity to expand effectively. These figures underscore the company's ability to generate profit and sustain growth, making it an attractive option for value investors.

1790751709878972416.png

Conclusion

Considering The Walt Disney Co's current market valuation relative to its GF Value, the stock appears fairly priced. The company's solid financial health, combined with its ability to maintain profitability and achieve growth, presents a balanced investment profile. For a deeper understanding of The Walt Disney Co's financials and to explore potential investment opportunities, visit The Walt Disney Co's 30-Year Financials.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.