Unveiling Shift4 Payments (FOUR)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Detailed Analysis of Shift4 Payments' Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial) recently experienced a daily gain of 6.75%, though it has seen a three-month decline of 15.87%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.49, a key question arises: is the stock significantly undervalued? This analysis delves into the valuation of Shift4 Payments, encouraging investors to explore the intricacies of its market position and financial health.

Company Overview

Shift4 Payments Inc is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, primarily serving software providers with comprehensive payment systems. The company's offerings include a range of technology solutions such as cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile services, all designed to enhance software suites and simplify payment acceptance. Predominantly operating in the United States, Shift4 Payments has established a significant market presence. Currently, the stock's price stands at $69.39, whereas the GF Value estimates its fair value at $109.22, indicating a potential undervaluation.

1790752026335014912.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance expectations. For Shift4 Payments, the GF Value suggests a fair value of $109.22 per share, significantly higher than its current trading price. This discrepancy suggests that Shift4 Payments (FOUR, Financial) is significantly undervalued, presenting a potentially attractive investment opportunity.

1790752004218449920.png

Financial Strength and Stability

When investing, assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to avoid potential capital loss. Shift4 Payments has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.29, ranking lower than 82.11% of peers in the software industry. This indicates a need for caution, despite the company's market opportunities.

1790752045519761408.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Shift4 Payments has maintained profitability over the past decade, with a notable operating margin of 6.03%, ranking better than 58.21% of its industry peers. The company's impressive three-year average revenue growth rate of 35.2% and EBITDA growth rate of 194.5% further highlight its potential for value creation and shareholder returns.

ROIC vs. WACC Analysis

An essential aspect of financial analysis is comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). For Shift4 Payments, the ROIC is currently 7.89, below its WACC of 9.12, indicating challenges in generating value exceeding its capital costs.

1790752063605600256.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shift4 Payments (FOUR, Financial) appears significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. While the company shows strong growth prospects and profitability, potential investors should consider the financial strength and current ROIC versus WACC before making investment decisions. For further details on Shift4 Payments' financials, visit Shift4 Payments 30-Year Financials.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.