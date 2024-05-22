Unveiling Dell Technologies (DELL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An In-depth Analysis of Dell Technologies (DELL) and Its Current Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a recent daily gain of 5.88% and a significant three-month increase of 56.49%, Dell Technologies Inc (DELL, Financial) has shown impressive market performance. However, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.42, the critical question arises: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This article delves into the valuation of Dell Technologies (DELL), encouraging readers to explore the detailed financial analysis that follows.

Company Overview

Dell Technologies is a major player in the information technology sector, primarily focusing on high-end personal computers and enterprise data center hardware. Holding top-three market shares in its core businesses, Dell Technologies has established a robust presence in the technology landscape. Despite its vertical integration, the company heavily relies on a network of component and assembly partners, as well as channel partners for sales fulfillment. Currently, Dell Technologies (DELL, Financial) trades at $142 per share, with a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, prompting an evaluation against its GF Value of $52.12 to determine if it aligns with the fair market value.

1790752094073024512.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure, estimating the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance projections. This proprietary calculation suggests that Dell Technologies (DELL, Financial) is significantly overvalued at its current price. The GF Value indicates that if a stock is priced well above this line, as is the case with Dell Technologies, its potential for future returns could be lower than its business growth might suggest.

1790752070903689216.png

Financial Health and Strength

Investing in a company with solid financial strength is crucial to minimize risks of loss. Dell Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.28, which is lower than 84.39% of its peers in the Hardware industry. This metric, along with a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, suggests that Dell's financial health is fair but could be better.

1790752112611848192.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Dell Technologies has shown profitability over the past decade, with an operating margin of 5.89%, which is higher than 62.48% of companies in the Hardware industry. However, its growth metrics suggest some challenges. The company's average annual revenue growth rate stands at 2.1%, ranking below more than half of its industry counterparts. Additionally, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -2.6%, indicating potential concerns for long-term value creation.

Return on Invested Capital Versus Cost of Capital

Comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is essential for understanding value creation. Dell Technologies has an ROIC of 5.89, which is lower than its WACC of 8.3, suggesting that the company is not generating sufficient returns relative to its capital costs.

1790752130014015488.png

Conclusion

Overall, the analysis indicates that Dell Technologies (DELL, Financial) is significantly overvalued based on its current market price compared to its GF Value. While the company maintains a stable financial condition and fair profitability, its growth and value creation metrics suggest cautious optimism for future performance. For more detailed financial insights, check out Dell Technologies' 30-Year Financials here.

For those interested in exploring high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.