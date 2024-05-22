Unveiling Celestica Inc (CLS)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Intricacies of Celestica's Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a recent daily gain of 4.44% and a three-month increase of 26.13%, Celestica Inc (CLS, Financial) presents an interesting case for analysis. The company boasts an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.68, but the critical question remains: Is Celestica significantly overvalued? This article delves into the valuation of Celestica, encouraging readers to explore the nuances of its market position and financial health.

Company Overview

Celestica Inc offers comprehensive supply chain solutions, operating primarily through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment caters to markets like Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, Health Tech, and Capital Equipment, including businesses in semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment. Meanwhile, the CCS segment focuses on Communications and Enterprise markets, particularly in servers and storage businesses. Despite a robust operational framework, a stark contrast exists between Celestica's current stock price of $50.13 and its GF Value of $16.92, suggesting a significant overvaluation.

1790752331541934080.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric used to determine the intrinsic value of a stock, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and anticipated future business performance. According to this valuation method, Celestica (CLS, Financial) is currently priced well above its estimated fair value of $16.92, categorizing it as significantly overvalued. This disparity suggests that the long-term return on Celestica's stock might lag behind its future business growth.

1790752309878353920.png

Financial Strength and Risk Assessment

Investing in companies with robust financial strength reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. Celestica's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.37, which is lower than 79.77% of its peers in the Hardware industry. This metric, coupled with an overall GuruFocus financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, indicates that Celestica maintains a fair financial position, albeit with some risks due to its debt levels.

1790752350961561600.png

Profitability and Growth Perspectives

Celestica has demonstrated consistent profitability over the past decade, with a notable operating margin of 5.66% that surpasses 61.31% of its industry counterparts. The company's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 15.9% significantly outperforms 81.89% of companies in the Hardware industry, underlining its strong market position and growth potential.

Investment Efficiency: ROIC vs. WACC

An effective way to gauge a company's investment efficiency is by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Celestica's ROIC over the past year stands at 16.7, surpassing its WACC of 10.21, indicating efficient capital management relative to the cost of its capital.

1790752369873678336.png

Conclusion

While Celestica (CLS, Financial) showcases strong financial health, profitability, and growth, its current market price significantly exceeds its GF Value, suggesting an overvaluation. Investors should consider this analysis to make informed decisions. For a deeper insight into Celestica's financials, visit the 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.