Francis Chou's Strategic Move into Liberty SiriusXM Group Marks a Notable Portfolio Shift

Chou Associates releases its 1st-quarter portfolio update

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • The firm entered new holdings in Liberty SiriusXM and Imperial Oil.
  • It also exited its positions in MBIA and Beyond.
Article's Main Image

Insights from the Latest 13F Filing for Q1 2024

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned value investor and the fund manager of Chou America Mutual Funds, has once again demonstrated his investment acumen in the first quarter of 2024. Starting his career in Canada with a modest beginning, Chou has built a reputation over the decades for his deep value investment philosophy, heavily influenced by Benjamin Graham. His approach focuses on long-term gains through investments in undervalued stocks, emphasizing strong balance sheets and potential for future growth.

1790774298366078976.png

Summary of New Buys

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio) strategically expanded his portfolio by adding two new stocks during this period. Notably, he invested in:

  • Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK, Financial), purchasing 15,032 shares. This addition makes up 0.51% of his portfolio, with a total value of $456,540 million.
  • Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO, Financial), acquiring 5,000 shares, which represents about 0.4% of the portfolio, valued at $352,550 million.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment portfolio includes 18 stocks. His major holdings are concentrated in several key sectors, reflecting a diverse range of industries. The portfolio is heavily weighted with 58.22% in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A, Financial), followed by significant positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC, Financial), Ally Financial Inc (ALLY, Financial), Synchrony Financial (SYF, Financial), and Citigroup Inc (C, Financial). These investments span across various industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, Communication Services, Technology, Energy, and Basic Materials.

1790774346176950272.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.