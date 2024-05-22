Our actively managed equity funds that employ machine learning (ML)—and their shareholders—are starting to benefit, according to Cesar Orosco, CFA, and Scott Rodemer, CFA, of Vanguard's Quantitative Equity Group (QEG). The group develops quantitative models that attempt to replicate what a good fundamental investor would do, but systematically and at scale.

“There are a few ways machine learning has tended to boost alpha,” or marginal returns above those of a portfolio's benchmark, said Rodemer, head of factor-based strategies. “For example, alpha exposures have become more dynamic; growth signals more price sensitive; and sources of excess returns more intertwined.”

As intended, neither portfolio turnover nor aggregate measures of portfolio risk, such as tracking error relative to a benchmark, have changed appreciably.