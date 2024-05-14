Q1 2024 One United Properties SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Zuzanna Kurek - One United Properties SA - Investor Relations Manager



Good morning, and welcome to One United Properties conference call for presenting the Q1 2024 results. My name is Zuzanna Kurek and I am Investor Relations Manager at One United Properties. I am joined in this call by Victor Capitanu, Executive Board Member and co-founder of One United Properties and Cosmin Samolia, CFO at One United Properties.







In terms of organizational aspect when we present to you the setup of this call. Firstly, we'll share with you the financial and operational highlights of Q1 2024, which will be presented by our Co-Founder, Victor Capitanu, our CFO Cosmin Samolia as well as myself during the presentation, feel free to type any of the questions