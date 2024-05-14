Q1 2024 Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the Bolt biotherapeutics Strategic Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As reminder, this call may be recorded.



I would now like to hand the call over to Willie Quinn, Chief Executive Officer of both both biotherapeutics. Please go ahead, sir.



Willie Quinn - Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. This afternoon, we issued our first quarter 2024 financial results and business update, which outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. You can access the press release by going to the Investors and Media section of our website at www.boltbio.com.



I am joined today by Randy Schatzman, outgoing Chief Executive Officer, and Edith Perez outgoing Chief Medical Officer. I am also joined by some newly promoted members of both senior leadership team, including Michael Alonso, so Co-Founder of Bolt and newly promoted Senior Vice President of Research, and Dawn Colburn, newly promoted Senior Vice