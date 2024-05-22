DLocal's (DLO) Q1 Performance: Challenges and a Glimmer of Hope

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago

DLocal Limited (DLO, Financial) experienced a significant drop today, nearing all-time lows despite a robust increase in total payment volume (TPV) in Q1. The company, which operates as a payment processor in emerging markets across Latin America, Asia, and Africa, reported a nearly 50% growth in TPV. Its e-commerce business almost tripled. However, DLocal struggled with gross profit growth, leading to a 19% decrease in adjusted EBITDA to $45.5 million.

The company’s financial results fell below expectations, with adjusted EPS at $0.06 and revenue growth of 34.3% year-over-year, totaling $184.4 million. Gross profits grew only by 2% year-over-year to $63.0 million, significantly missing analyst projections. These results have put DLocal in a challenging position to meet its full-year forecasts for gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, which are now expected to hit the lower end of the $320-360 million and $220-260 million ranges, respectively.

Several factors contributed to the quarter’s underperformance:

  • A key merchant renegotiated fees upon contract renewal, adversely affecting revenue due to a shift in DLocal's tiered pricing scheme.
  • Merchants opted for products with lower monetization rates, aligning with a softer e-commerce and advertising market. Additionally, delays in crucial product launches hindered expected volume increases.
  • Despite these challenges, DLocal continued to increase investments, similar to strategies employed by Sea Limited (SE, Financial), focusing on long-term growth over immediate profitability.

Despite the setbacks, March showed signs of improvement with gross profits exceeding Q4 levels and cross-border business growing by 9% to a record $2.4 billion TPV in Q1. DLocal also announced a new $200 million stock repurchase program, signaling confidence in its long-term business strategy. However, these positive developments have not fully alleviated investor concerns about the company’s performance trajectory, following what many hoped was a temporary downturn.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.