DLocal's (DLO) Q1 Performance: Challenges and a Glimmer of Hope

DLocal Limited (DLO, Financial) experienced a significant drop today, nearing all-time lows despite a robust increase in total payment volume (TPV) in Q1. The company, which operates as a payment processor in emerging markets across Latin America, Asia, and Africa, reported a nearly 50% growth in TPV. Its e-commerce business almost tripled. However, DLocal struggled with gross profit growth, leading to a 19% decrease in adjusted EBITDA to $45.5 million.

The company’s financial results fell below expectations, with adjusted EPS at $0.06 and revenue growth of 34.3% year-over-year, totaling $184.4 million. Gross profits grew only by 2% year-over-year to $63.0 million, significantly missing analyst projections. These results have put DLocal in a challenging position to meet its full-year forecasts for gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, which are now expected to hit the lower end of the $320-360 million and $220-260 million ranges, respectively.

Several factors contributed to the quarter’s underperformance:

A key merchant renegotiated fees upon contract renewal, adversely affecting revenue due to a shift in DLocal's tiered pricing scheme.

Merchants opted for products with lower monetization rates, aligning with a softer e-commerce and advertising market. Additionally, delays in crucial product launches hindered expected volume increases.

Despite these challenges, DLocal continued to increase investments, similar to strategies employed by Sea Limited (SE, Financial), focusing on long-term growth over immediate profitability.

Despite the setbacks, March showed signs of improvement with gross profits exceeding Q4 levels and cross-border business growing by 9% to a record $2.4 billion TPV in Q1. DLocal also announced a new $200 million stock repurchase program, signaling confidence in its long-term business strategy. However, these positive developments have not fully alleviated investor concerns about the company’s performance trajectory, following what many hoped was a temporary downturn.