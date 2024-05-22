Insights from the Latest 13F Filing for Q1 2024

Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio), under the legendary investor Julian Robertson, has recently disclosed its 13F filing for the first quarter of 2024. Robertson, known as the "Wizard of Wall Street," founded Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio) in 1980 with $8 million, which grew to over $22 billion by the late 1990s. Despite closing his fund to outside investors, Robertson continues to manage investments internally, focusing on a long-short strategy. His profound impact on the finance world is also noted through his mentorship of the successful "Tiger Cubs," a group of elite hedge fund managers.

Summary of New Buys

Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio saw the addition of a new stock in this quarter:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO, Financial) was a significant new addition with 6,400 shares, representing 100% of the portfolio and valued at approximately $3.08 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The firm exited positions in two companies during the first quarter of 2024:

Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial): All 173,670 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -73.31%.

Coupang Inc (CPNG, Financial): The complete liquidation of 91,645 shares resulted in a -26.69% portfolio impact.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio was highly concentrated with Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO, Financial) making up 100% of its holdings. This strategic move to a single investment indicates a significant shift in the firm's investment approach, possibly reflecting Robertson's confidence in the broader market represented by the S&P 500.

The portfolio did not have exposure to any specific industry, as it was entirely invested in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF.

This latest filing highlights Julian Robertson's continued influence in the investment world, even as he manages funds primarily from his own capital. His choice to invest entirely in an S&P 500 ETF may signal his view on the current market stability or potential growth, aligning with his historical investment philosophy of betting big on his convictions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.