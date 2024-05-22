Julian Robertson's Tiger Management Makes a Bold Move with Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insights from the Latest 13F Filing for Q1 2024

Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio), under the legendary investor Julian Robertson, has recently disclosed its 13F filing for the first quarter of 2024. Robertson, known as the "Wizard of Wall Street," founded Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio) in 1980 with $8 million, which grew to over $22 billion by the late 1990s. Despite closing his fund to outside investors, Robertson continues to manage investments internally, focusing on a long-short strategy. His profound impact on the finance world is also noted through his mentorship of the successful "Tiger Cubs," a group of elite hedge fund managers.

1790804498374094848.png

Summary of New Buys

Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio saw the addition of a new stock in this quarter:

  • Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO, Financial) was a significant new addition with 6,400 shares, representing 100% of the portfolio and valued at approximately $3.08 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The firm exited positions in two companies during the first quarter of 2024:

  • Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial): All 173,670 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -73.31%.
  • Coupang Inc (CPNG, Financial): The complete liquidation of 91,645 shares resulted in a -26.69% portfolio impact.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio was highly concentrated with Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO, Financial) making up 100% of its holdings. This strategic move to a single investment indicates a significant shift in the firm's investment approach, possibly reflecting Robertson's confidence in the broader market represented by the S&P 500.

1790804569731788800.png

The portfolio did not have exposure to any specific industry, as it was entirely invested in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF.

1790804590464233472.png

This latest filing highlights Julian Robertson's continued influence in the investment world, even as he manages funds primarily from his own capital. His choice to invest entirely in an S&P 500 ETF may signal his view on the current market stability or potential growth, aligning with his historical investment philosophy of betting big on his convictions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.