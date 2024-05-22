Michael Burry's Strategic Emphasis on Sprott Physical Gold Trust in Q1 2024

45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insight into Burry's Latest Portfolio Adjustments and Market Moves

Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio), the renowned investor behind Scion Asset Management, has made notable changes to his investment portfolio in the first quarter of 2024. Known for his value investing strategy and prescient bets against the US housing market bubble in 2008, Burry's recent 13F filing reveals a strategic pivot towards commodities, specifically gold, alongside adjustments in tech and healthcare sectors.

1790819578692136960.png

Summary of New Buys

Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio saw the addition of 5 new stocks in this quarter. Notably:

  • Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS, Financial) emerged as the top new holding with 440,729 shares, representing 7.37% of the portfolio and valued at $7.62 million.
  • The Cigna Group (CI, Financial) followed, comprising 20,000 shares or 7.02% of the portfolio, totaling $7.26 million.
  • BP PLC (BP, Financial) was also significant, with 175,000 shares making up 6.37% of the portfolio, valued at $6.59 million.

Key Position Increases

Burry also intensified his stakes in several existing holdings:

  • JD.com Inc (JD, Financial) saw a substantial increase of 160,000 additional shares, bringing the total to 360,000 shares. This adjustment marks an 80% increase in share count and a 4.24% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $9.86 million.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA, Financial) also saw an increase, with an additional 50,000 shares bringing the total to 125,000. This represents a 66.67% increase in share count, valued at $9.05 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

During this quarter, Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio) exited 14 positions entirely, including:

  • Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial), where he sold all 50,000 shares, impacting the portfolio by -5.57%.
  • CVS Health Corp (CVS, Financial), with all 65,000 shares liquidated, resulting in a -5.43% portfolio impact.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment portfolio included 16 stocks. The top holdings were:

9.53% in JD.com Inc (JD, Financial), 8.74% in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA, Financial), 8.06% in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA, Financial), 7.64% in Citigroup Inc (C, Financial), and 7.37% in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS, Financial).

The investments are predominantly concentrated across seven industries: Consumer Cyclical, Financial Services, Healthcare, Energy, Technology, Industrials, and Communication Services.

1790819617770467328.png

1790819637475307520.png

This strategic diversification and the significant new positions in commodities like gold suggest a defensive posture possibly anticipating market volatility. Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio)’s moves provide valuable insights for value investors looking to navigate uncertain markets.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
