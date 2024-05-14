On May 14, 2024, Keith Carango, President of a subsidiary at Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE, Financial), executed a sale of 3,785 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 15, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year where the insider has sold a total of 3,785 shares and made no purchase transactions.

Cheesecake Factory Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant offering an extensive menu of more than 250 items along with over 50 types of cheesecakes and desserts. The company operates primarily in the United States with some outlets internationally.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc were priced at $40.1. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $2.09 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 18.81, which is below both the industry median of 23.64 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Cheesecake Factory Inc is calculated at $37.89, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

The insider transaction history for Cheesecake Factory Inc indicates a cautious stance from insiders, with no insider buys and only one insider sell over the past year.

This sale by the insider might reflect personal financial management decisions rather than a commentary on the company's current valuation or future prospects. Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their broader analysis, considering it alongside other financial metrics and company-specific news.

