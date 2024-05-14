On May 14, 2024, Ryan Baltimore, the Chief Operating Officer of BRT Apartments Corp (BRT, Financial), executed a sale of 6,250 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 7,500 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

BRT Apartments Corp, a real estate investment trust, focuses on the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties primarily in the United States. The company's portfolio includes residential properties that cater to a range of tenants, aiming to generate stable rental income and potential capital appreciation.

On the date of the sale, shares of BRT Apartments Corp were priced at $17.6. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $334.41 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 81.55, significantly above both the industry median of 16.84 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of BRT Apartments Corp is estimated at $34.56 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.51. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" status, urging investors to be cautious.

The insider transaction history for BRT Apartments Corp shows a trend with 23 insider buys and only 3 insider sells over the past year, highlighting a generally positive sentiment among insiders towards the company's stock.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders of BRT Apartments Corp may want to consider these factors and the recent insider selling activity as part of their investment decision-making process.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.