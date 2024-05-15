Visa Inc (V) Chief Risk Officer Paul Fabara Sells 25,293 Shares

On May 15, 2024, Paul Fabara, Chief Risk Officer of Visa Inc (V, Financial), sold 25,293 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 25,293 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Visa Inc were priced at $277.15. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $575.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 31.45, which is above the industry median of 14.53.

The GF Value for Visa Inc is set at $282.00, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as calculated by GuruFocus.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 22 insider sells at Visa Inc, reflecting a trend of insider sales.

This insider activity occurs within the context of Visa Inc's valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, which are used to determine the GF Value. The GF Value itself is influenced by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

