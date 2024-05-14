On May 14, 2024, Robert Denton, Director at COPT Defense Properties (CDP, Financial), executed a sale of 4,523 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 15, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $24.58 per share, totaling approximately $111,185.

COPT Defense Properties (CDP, Financial) specializes in leasing properties to the U.S. Government and defense contractors. Most of these properties are highly specialized to meet the security requirements of its tenants, including cybersecurity and defense intelligence entities.

Over the past year, the insider, Robert Denton, has sold a total of 8,464 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the insider transaction history for COPT Defense Properties, which shows a total of 4 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

As of the latest sale, COPT Defense Properties (CDP, Financial) holds a market cap of $2.782 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are factored into the GF Value calculation.

The GF Value of COPT Defense Properties is currently set at $25.99, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. This assessment is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus for past performance, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's current valuation and future business prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.