Q1 2024 Ontrak Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ontrak Health First Quarter 2024 call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode after the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session to ask a question. During the session, you'll need to press star one one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised.



To withdraw your question, please press star one again. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ryan hosted. Please go ahead.



Ryan Halsted - The Gilmartin Group - Investor Relation



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today are Brandon LaVerne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Mary Osborne, President and Chief Commercial Officer, and James Park, Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier today, Ontrak released financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. A copy of the press release is available