On March 22, 2019, Barry Davies, Director at Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY), purchased 27,778 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. The shares were bought at a price of C$0.18 per share, totaling C$5,000.04.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on the production of scandium and other rare earth minerals.

The recent purchase by the insider has occurred at a time when the company's shares are valued at a market cap of C$6.538 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 9999.00, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

Over the past year, there have been no other insider buys or sells reported for Scandium International Mining Corp. This makes the purchase by Barry Davies a notable event in the company's recent insider activity history.

