On May 28, 2018, Barry Davies, Director at Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY), purchased 221,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. This insider buy reflects the only purchase from the insider over the past year, with no shares sold during the same period.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on the production of scandium and other rare earth minerals. Following the insider's recent transaction, the shares of Scandium International Mining Corp were trading at C$0.15 each, resulting in a market cap of C$6.538 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 9999.00, significantly above both the industry median of 17.655 and the historical median for the company. This valuation metric suggests a premium compared to industry standards.

Over the past year, there have been no other insider buys or sells reported for Scandium International Mining Corp, indicating a period of low insider activity.

This insider transaction could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and the implications these have on GF Value and other valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

