Unveiling Lennar (LEN)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An In-depth Valuation Analysis of Lennar Corp (LEN)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Lennar Corp (LEN, Financial) has recently shown a notable daily gain of 5.25%, with an 11.33% gain over the past three months. Additionally, the company boasts a robust Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 14.27. However, the critical question remains: is Lennar significantly overvalued? This analysis aims to explore this query thoroughly, encouraging readers to delve into the financial metrics and intrinsic valuation of Lennar.

Company Overview

Lennar, one of the largest public homebuilders in the United States, primarily serves first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers under the Lennar brand. Based in Miami, Lennar's operations extend to financial services, providing mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Additionally, the company is engaged in multifamily and single-family for rent constructions and has stakes in various housing-related technology startups. Currently, with a stock price of $170.85, Lennar's market cap stands at $47.10 billion, significantly above its GF Value of $128, suggesting a potential overvaluation.

1790900391362326528.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated to estimate the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples such as PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow, alongside a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. According to this metric, Lennar (LEN, Financial) appears significantly overvalued at its current price, which may lead to poorer future returns compared to its business growth.

1790900371410022400.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health reduces the risk of significant losses. Lennar's cash-to-debt ratio is 1.2, ranking better than 72.55% of its peers in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. This strong financial position is further supported by an overall financial strength rating of 8 out of 10.

1790900410106671104.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Lennar has maintained profitability over the past decade, with a recent annual revenue of $35.10 billion and an operating margin of 15.77%, ranking better than 76% of its industry counterparts. The company's growth metrics are also impressive, with a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 23.3%, surpassing 64.63% of competitors in the Homebuilding & Construction industry.

Evaluating Return on Investment

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into value creation. Lennar's ROIC over the past year stands at 13.48%, exceeding its WACC of 12.24%, indicating effective capital management.

1790900427437535232.png

Conclusion

While Lennar (LEN, Financial) exhibits strong financial health, profitability, and growth, its current market price significantly exceeds the GF Value, suggesting it is overvalued. Investors should consider this analysis to make informed decisions. For a deeper dive into Lennar's financials, visit Lennar's 30-Year Financials.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, explore the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.