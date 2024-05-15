Q4 2024 Shree Cement Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Shree Cement Q4 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Navin from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Navin Rameshwar Sahadeo - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Steve. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I welcome you all to the Q4 FY '24 earnings call of Shree Cement Limited. From the management, we have with us MD, Mr. Neeraj Akhoury; Senior Adviser, Mr. Ashok Bhandari; and CFO, Mr. Subhash Jajoo. So without any further ado, I hand over the call to the management for their opening comments. Over to you, Akhoury ji.



Neeraj Akhoury - Shree Cement Limited - MD & Director



Thank you, Navin. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I hope my voice is loud and clear. Most welcome to the earnings call of Shree Cement Limited, also now known as Bangur in the market for the