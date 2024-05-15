Q1 2024 Commerzbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Manfred Knof - Commerzbank AG - Chairman of the Board of MD & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to our conference call. We are looking forward to present and discuss our performance of the first quarter. We had a strong start in 2024. The first quarter with its record result clearly supports our equity story. Our earnings power has significantly improved. Both client segments effectively managed the rates environment and successfully developed their fee business.



The good development of our revenue base is the foundation of our strong net result of EUR 747 million. This translates into a healthy return on tangible equity of 10.5%. Obviously, the double-digit return in Q1 is seasonally supported by high client activity and low risk provisions, but it also includes a burden