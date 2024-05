Q1 2024 Euronext NV Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Euronext Q1 2024 results call. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



We have Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, joined by Giorgio Modica, CFO, as our presenters. I will now hand you over to your host, Stéphane Boujnah, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Stephane Boujnah - Euronext NV - Chairman of the Managing Board, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning for the Euronext first-quarter 2024 results conference call and webcast. I am Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext. And I will start with the highlights of this quarter. Giorgio Modica, Euronext's CFO, will then develop the main business and financial highlights of the first quarter of 2024.



As an introduction, I would like to highlight three main points. First, Euronext has demonstrated its capabilities to deliver strong growth, thanks to its