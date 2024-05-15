Q1 2024 Euronext NV Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Euronext Q1 2024 results call. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



We have StÃ©phane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, joined by Giorgio Modica, CFO, as our presenters. I will now hand you over to your host, StÃ©phane Boujnah, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Stephane Boujnah - Euronext NV - Chairman of the Managing Board, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning for the Euronext first-quarter 2024 results conference call and webcast. I am StÃ©phane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext. And I will start with the highlights of this quarter. Giorgio Modica, Euronext's CFO, will then develop the main business and financial highlights of the first quarter of 2024.



As an introduction, I would like to highlight three main points. First, Euronext has demonstrated its capabilities to deliver strong growth, thanks to its