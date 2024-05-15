Half Year 2024 Compass Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Dominic Blakemore - Compass Group PLC - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to our 2024 half year results. We've had a strong first half. Operating profit increased by 19%, driven by organic revenue growth to be 11% and an operating margin of 7.1%. The strong trading performance, along with our positive outlook gives us the confidence to raise guidance for underlying profit growth to towards 15%. We're delivering sustained, balanced growth and the business is in great shape.



The global market opportunity is large, giving us a significant structural growth runway. We're relentlessly focusing on our core markets where we're embedding proven processes and best practice. We have strong competitive advantages, including our brands and scale which have taken years to build and are difficult to replicate.



And we have scope to further unlock growth opportunities through investments, particularly in Europe. The ability to invest is crucial in our industry. CapEx, which is mostly client-related, supports new business wins, helps retain clients, improves the customer experience and