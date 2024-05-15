Half Year 2024 Britvic PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Simon Litherland
Britvic PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
* Rebecca Napier
Britvic PLC - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
* Mandeep Sangha
Barclays - Analyst
* Edward Mundy
Jefferies - Analyst
* Charlie Higgs
Redburn Atlantic - Analyst
* Richard Withagen
Kepler Cheuvreux - Analyst
* Deirdre Mullaney
Deutsche Numis - Analyst
* Philip Spain
JPMorgan - Analyst
Simon Litherland - Britvic PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Good morning and welcome to our 2024 half-year presentation. We have delivered outstanding results across all our key performance metrics. These levels of performance have been building over time despite the difficulty of the external environment, and it is pleasing to see the
