Half Year 2024 Britvic PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 15, 2024

May 15, 2024



Corporate Participants

Simon Litherland

Britvic PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Rebecca Napier

Britvic PLC - Chief Financial Officer



Conference Call Participants

Mandeep Sangha

Barclays - Analyst

Edward Mundy

Jefferies - Analyst

Charlie Higgs

Redburn Atlantic - Analyst

Richard Withagen

Kepler Cheuvreux - Analyst

Deirdre Mullaney

Deutsche Numis - Analyst

Philip Spain

JPMorgan - Analyst



Simon Litherland - Britvic PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning and welcome to our 2024 half-year presentation. We have delivered outstanding results across all our key performance metrics. These levels of performance have been building over time despite the difficulty of the external environment, and it is pleasing to see the