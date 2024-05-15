Q1 2024 Seabird Exploration PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Finn Hamre - Seabird Exploration PLC - Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer



Good morning, and welcome to SeaBird Exploration quarter-one presentation. We are today represented by StÃ¥le Rodahl, our Chairman; CFO Sveinung Alvestad; and myself, Finn Atle Hamre.



Quarter-one 2024, fifth consecutive quarter with positive EBITDA. During quarter one, we were happy to announce a dividend of NOK0.25 per share, and our market outlook remains strong. Next please.



SeaBird Exploration. What do we do? We provide marine seismic acquisition by 2D streamer acquisition offered to E&P and multi-client companies and source vessels offered to integrated seismic companies. We do not do data processing nor multi-client investments. We have a young fleet of purpose-built vessels. Next please.



Our assets. The Eagle Explorer is currently equipped to perform both 2D streamer acquisition and source services. Currently, the vessel is in transit to the Western Hemisphere.



The Fulmar Explorer is equipped for seismic source services and is currently engaged in projects in the