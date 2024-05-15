May 15, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
Jonathan Akeroyd - Burberry Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Burberry's preliminary full-year results presentation. I'm Jonathan Akeroyd, and with me is Julian Easthope, Head of Investor Relations.
As you know, Kate Ferry is not present today as she is recovering from an unscheduled surgery, but I'm pleased to report she's doing well. And we look forward to welcoming her back next month.
In terms of the agenda for today, we will start with Julian presenting our results for the 12 months through March 2024. Then I will speak about the business, our progress against our strategy, and where we see opportunities in the year ahead. And then, we will open the floor to questions.
18 months ago, we set out our strategy to realize Burberry's potential as the modern British luxury brand with an ambition to grow annual revenue to GBP4 billion. Executing our plan has been challenging against the backdrop of slowing luxury demand, and our FY24 results underperformed our original expectations.
We
Full Year 2024 Burberry Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
May 15, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...