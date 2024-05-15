Full Year 2024 Burberry Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Jonathan Akeroyd - Burberry Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Burberry's preliminary full-year results presentation. I'm Jonathan Akeroyd, and with me is Julian Easthope, Head of Investor Relations.



As you know, Kate Ferry is not present today as she is recovering from an unscheduled surgery, but I'm pleased to report she's doing well. And we look forward to welcoming her back next month.



In terms of the agenda for today, we will start with Julian presenting our results for the 12 months through March 2024. Then I will speak about the business, our progress against our strategy, and where we see opportunities in the year ahead. And then, we will open the floor to questions.



18 months ago, we set out our strategy to realize Burberry's potential as the modern British luxury brand with an ambition to grow annual revenue to GBP4 billion. Executing our plan has been challenging against the backdrop of slowing luxury demand, and our FY24 results underperformed our original expectations.



We