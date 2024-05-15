Half Year 2024 On The Beach Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Shaun Morton - On The Beach Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Hi, everyone. Welcome to our interim results presentation. I will start with some highlights from the period. The booking momentum we had last year has continued through the first half of this financial year, resulting in bookings growth of 15%. Within this, we continue to see significant growth in our expansion areas of long haul and premium supported by our holiday perks. These perks enable us to maintain a communicable point of difference as we increase our exposure to these customer segments, whilst also improving overall customer satisfaction.



In February, we've signed a partnership agreement with Ryanair. This is a big deal for our business and the industry as a whole. The agreement resolves a longstanding risk for the company around access to seat supply and enables us to move on from all litigation. More on this later.



Also, during the period, we have taken the decision to simplify our B2B operation, and we'll be moving to a single brand and platform. This change will enable us to continue to