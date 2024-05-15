Q1 2024 E On Se Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Iris Eveleigh -



Hello, everyone. Dear analysts and investors, welcome to our First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Call. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. I'm here with Marc Spieker, for whom this will be the last earnings call as CFO before he takes over his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Commercial. Marc, thank you very much for our successful earnings calls together. At the same time, I'm excited to have Nadia taking over as CFO in June, and I'm looking forward to having her join the earnings calls from our H1 results onwards. As for today's call, as usual, we will leave enough room for your questions after the presentation. With that, over to you, Marc.



Marc Spieker - E.ON SE - CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Iris, and a warm welcome from my side as well. I will save my goodbye words for later. Let us straight dive into the Q1 results, and let me start with highlighting the key messages for today. First message, Q1 came out in line with our expectations for all businesses. Key drivers of our slight EBITDA and net income increase, we