Q1 2024 RWE AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024

Michael Muller, CFO of RWE AG, will inform you about the developments in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.



Thomas Denny - RWE Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Thomas Denny - RWE Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR

Thank you for joining the Q1 2024 RWE Investor Analyst Conference Call today. Our CFO, Michael Muller, will guide you through our key highlights and financial performance for the first quarter and the outlook for the current year.



Michael Muller - RWE Aktiengesellschaft - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Yes. Thanks, Thomas, and good afternoon to all of you. First quarter was a solid start into 2024. Adjusted EBITDA stood at EUR 1.7 billion, driven by good wind conditions in our offshore business, capacity additions in the onshore business and a good trading performance. Earnings in flexible generation were lower after exceptional market conditions in the previous year. We