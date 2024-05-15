Q1 2024 NOS SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Unidentified Corporate Representative



Okay, hi, good afternoon. Welcome to our first-quarter results conference call for 2024. We have the management team in the room today, and we'll do a very brief presentation with our Chief Financial Officer, Jose Ferreria, and then we'll jump into Q&A. Thanks.



Jose Ferreria - NOS SGPS SA - Chief Financial Officer



Hi, good morning, everyone, thank you for joining. Today on the presentation will focus on the key highlights for the quarter, and I'll invite you to go through our extended earnings report for further information. But obviously during the Q&A open to any questions you might have.



So, going back to the review of the quarter, I think three key messages for today. Firstly, in line with what we said on the previous quarter, we continue to be a bastion of growth and value that we built, we are still building on the strategic decisions we made in the past, and that is really pushing our technology advantage and the customer experience that we are being able to provide.



I think the second important