Q1 2024 Merck KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Merck Investor and Analyst Conference Call on First Quarter 2024. (Operator Instructions) I am now handing over to Constantin Fest, Head of Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Constantin Fest -



Thank you very much, Heidi, and a very warm welcome to this Merck Q1 2024 Results Call. My name is Constantin Fest, I'm Head of Investor Relations here, and I'm delighted to be joined by Belen Garijo, Group CEO; as well as Helene von Roeder, Group CFO. For the Q&A part of this call, we will also be joined by Matthias Heinzel, CEO of Life Science; by Peter Guenter, CEO of Healthcare; as well as Kai Beckmann, CEO of Electronics.



In the first couple of minutes of this call, we'd like to run you through the key slides of this presentation, which will then be followed by Q&A.



With this, I'd like to hand over now to Belen to start. Over to you, Belen.



Belen Garijo Lopez - Merck KGaA - Chair of Executive Board & CEO



Thanks