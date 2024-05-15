May 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Hapag-Lloyd Analyst and Investors Q1 2024 Results Conference Call.
Hapag-Lloyd is represented by Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO; and Mark Frese, CFO. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO. Please go ahead.
Rolf Habben Jansen - Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO
Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody, and thank you very much for taking the time to talk to us today on our comments on the first quarter, and let me maybe start with a general introduction before I hand it over to Mark for comments on the financials, and then I'll wrap it up before we take your questions.
Yes. Maybe a couple of key messages when it's around the first quarter. I think when we look at the first quarter, we've seen generally quite strong demand, probably a little bit stronger than many anticipated, even if in fairness, that also comes on the back of a very poor first quarter in '23. So we
Q1 2024 Hapag Lloyd AG Earnings Call Transcript
May 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...