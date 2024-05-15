Q3 2024 MYT Netherlands Parent BV Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Mytheresa third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded, and we have allocated one hour for prepared remarks for Q&A.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Martin beer, Mytheresa's Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, sir. Please begin.



Martin Beer - MYT Netherlands Parent BV - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Mytheresa's and investor conference call for the third quarter Of fiscal year 2024. With me today is our CEO Michael Kliger. Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that our discussions today will include forward-looking statements and the comments we make about expectations are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties including the risks and uncertainties described in our annual report.



Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially. We are under no duty to update forward-looking statements. In addition, we will refer to certain