Q1 2024 Allianz SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Allianz Conference Call on the Allianz Group Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024. For your information, this conference call is being streamed live on allianz.com and YouTube. A recording will be made available shortly after the call.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Claire-Marie Coste-Lepoutre, Chief Financial Officer of Allianz SE. Please go ahead, Claire-Marie.
Claire-Marie Thomas Coste-Lepoutre - Allianz SE - CFO & Member of the Board of Management
Thank you very much, Andrew. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm very happy to report our very good results for the first quarter of 2024. If we look at Page 3, and we start with the group overall, we see here a good growth this quarter with our total business volume up 7.5% at EUR 48 billion. Our operating profit is at EUR 4 billion, which is 27% of our midpoint outlook. And our shareholder core net income is up 16% compared to last year, also supported by improvements on the nonoperating
