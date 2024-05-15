Q1 2024 Ferroglobe PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Ferroglobe's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Marco Levi, our Chief Executive Officer, and Beatriz GarcÃ­a, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started with some prepared remarks, I'm going to read a brief statement. Please turn to slide 2. At this time, statements made by management during this conference call that are forward looking or based on current expectations or factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in Ferroglobe's most recent SEC filings and the exhibits to those filings, which are available on our website at ferroglobe.com.



In addition, this discussion includes reference to EBITDA adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross debt net debt and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Among other non-IFRS measures. Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures may be found in our most recent SEC filing.



Before I turn the call over to Marco Levi, our Chief Executive Officer, excuse me, I want to announce that we'll be participating in