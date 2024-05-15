Q3 2024 Renalytix PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Renalytix conference call to review its third quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes. I would now like to turn the call over to Peter DeNardo of CapComm Partners for a few introductory comments.



Peter DeNardo - CapComm Partner - Investor Relations



Thank you, Olivia. Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today for Renalytix to provide formal remarks are James McCullough, Chief Executive Officer; and James Sterling, Chief Financial Officer; and Howard Doran, President is on hand for our question-and-answer session.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made during this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements. Examples of these statements include,