May 15, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Asjad Yahya - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC - VP of IR



Hello, everyone. Welcome to TAQA's Q1 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Asjad, I'm the Head of Investor Relations at the company. I'm joined by our CFO, Steve Ridlington. Please note that this session is being recorded, and by participating in this meeting, you consent send to the recording.



This presentation will follow the usual script, Steve and I will walk you through operating highlights and the financial performance of this period. We will then open the floor for Q&A. I'll now pass over to Steve, who will guide you through the key highlights of the group in Q1 2024.



Stephen John Ridlington - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC - CFO



Thank you, as Asjad. And it's good to be here again for our Q1 results. So hello, everybody. Let's go to Slide 5 first, which gives a results overview. First, utilities business continued to perform strongly in the first quarter of 2024 with the addition of SWS Holding and adding to this underlying performance. This helped offset pressure from the oil