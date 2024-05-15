Q1 2024 Else Nutrition Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Else Nutrition's first-quarter earnings call. This time, all participants will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. At this time, I'll now turn the conference over to Alexandra Schilt with Investor Relations. Alexandra, you may begin your presentation.



Alexandra Schilt - Crescendo Communications, LLC - IR



Good morning and thank you for joining Else Nutrition's 2024 first-quarter financial results and business update conference call. On the call with us today is Hamutal Yitzhak, Chief Executive Officer of Else Nutrition. The Company issued a press release today May 15, 2024, containing its 2024 first quarter financial results, which is also posted on the company's website. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at 2126711020.



The company's management will now provide prepared remarks reviewing the financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31s, 2024.