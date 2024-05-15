Q1 2024 Boyd Group Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Boyd Group Services Inc. First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call.



Listeners are reminded that certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to the questions asked could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties related to Boyd's future financial or business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. These risk factors that may affect results are detailed in Boyd's annual information form and other periodic filings and registration statements, and you can access these documents at SEDAR's database found at sedarplus.ca. I'd like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded today, Wednesday, May 15, 2024.



I would now like to introduce Mr. Tim O'Day, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Group Services Inc. Please go ahead, Mr. O'Day.



Timothy O'Day - Boyd Group Services Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you,