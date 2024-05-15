Q1 2024 Superior Plus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Adam Kurnik - Superior Plus Corp - Director, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations



Thank you, Latif. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Superior Plus's conference call on webcast to review our 2024 first-quarter results. On the call today are Allan MacDonald, President and CEO; Grier Colter, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Curtis Philippon, Executive Vice President at Superior Plus and President of Certarus.



For this morning's call, Allan and Grier will begin with their prepared remarks, and then we will open up the call for questions. Listeners are reminded that, some of the comments made today maybe forward-looking in nature and are based on Superior's current expectations, estimates, judgments, projections, and