May 15, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Peyto's first quarter 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. Now I would like to hand the conference over to the President and Chief Executive Officer, JP Lachance. Please proceed.



Jean-Paul Lachance - Peyto Exploration & Development Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thanks, Carmen. Good morning, folks, and thanks for joining Peyto's first quarter conference call. I'd like to remind everybody that all statements made by the company during this call are subject to the same forward-looking disclaimer and advisory set forth in the company's news release issued yesterday. Present with me in the room today to answer your questions, I have -- we have Riley Frame, our VP of Engineering and Chief Operating Officer; Travis Carlson, our VP of Finance and CFO; Lee Curran, our VP of Drilling and Completions; Todd Burdick, our VP of Production, and Derick Czember, VP of Land and business