Q1 2024 Silvercrest Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Silvercrest first-quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator instructions) Please note this call may be recorded. I will be standing by should you need any assistance.



It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to CEO and Director of Silvercrest, Mr. Eric Fier.



N. Eric Fier - SilverCrest Metals Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thanks, everyone, for joining.



Today, we'll be providing commentary on our Q1 2024 results, after which we'll be happy to take questions. The slide deck we'll be referring to is available on our website at silvercrestmetals.com, under the Investor tab.



Before we get started, I'd like to direct you to the forward-looking statement on slide 2. All figures discussed this morning are in US dollars unless otherwise stated. All of the ounce and per ounce references discussed will be based on silver equivalent ounces sold unless otherwise indicated. Our silver equivalent references are based on gold-to-silver ratio of 79