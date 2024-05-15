Q3 2024 Repositrak Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 08:15PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Repositrak fiscal third-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jeff Stanlis with FNK IR. Mr. stainless, you may begin.



Jeff Stanlis - FNK IR Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Repositrak's fiscal third-quarter earnings call. Hosting the call today are Randy Fields, Repositrak Chairman and CEO; and John Merrill, Repositrak CFO.



Before we begin, we'd like to remind everyone that this call could contain forward-looking statements about Repositrak within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not subject to historical facts.



Such forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations. Repositrak's remarks are subject to risks and uncertainties, which actual results may differ materially. Such risks are fully discussed in the