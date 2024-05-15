Q2 2024 cbdMD Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 08:20PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the cbdMD Inc second quarter fiscal 2024 results conference call. This afternoon, the company issued a press release providing an overview of the second quarter results, which followed the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Today's conference call is being recorded and will be available online along with our earnings press release covering our financial results and non-GAAP presentation at cbdMD.com. In accordance with cbdMD retention policies.



(Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Brad Whitford, the Company's Chief Accounting Officer. Brad, if go ahead, sir.



Bradley Whitford - cbdMD Inc - Chief Accounting Officer



Thank you, Carl, and thank you all for joining cbdMD March 31 2024, second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call and update on our call today, we also have Ronan Kennedy, our CEO and Chief Financial Officer. We'd like to remind everyone that various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of Safe Harbor