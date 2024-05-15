Q1 2024 Spruce Power Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to this Spruce Power first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to Bronson Fleig, Head of Investor Relations. Bronson, you may begin your conference.



Bronson Fleig - Spruce Power Holding Corp - Head, IR



Good afternoon and welcome to Spruce Power's conference call to discuss results for the first quarter of 2024. With me today are Chris Hayes, our Chief Executive Officer; and Sarah Wells, our Chief Financial Officer. Our call this afternoon will include statements that speak to the company's expectations, outlook, and predictions of the future, which are considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements.



We are not