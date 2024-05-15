Q1 2024 Xos Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Christen Romero - Xos Inc - General Counsel, Secretary



Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Hosting the call with me are Chief Executive Officer, Dakota Semler; Chief Operating Officer, Giordano Sordoni; and Acting Chief Financial Officer, Liana Pogosyan. Ahead of this call, Xos issued its first quarter 2024 earnings press release, which we will reference during this call. This can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.xostrucks.com.



