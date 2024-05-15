Q1 2024 AST SpaceMobile Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, welcome to the AST SpaceMobile first quarter 2024 business update call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today. Scott Wisniewski, Chief Strategy Officer of AST SpaceMobile. Please go ahead.



Scott Wisniewski - AST SpaceMobile Inc - Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Let me refer you to slide 2 of the presentation, which contains our safe harbor disclaimer. During today's call, we may make certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and as a result is subject to risks and uncertainties.



Many factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements on this call. For more information about these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors section of AST SpaceMobile annual report on Form 10-K for the year that ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities