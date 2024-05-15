Q1 2024 Bakkt Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Olivia Keavey - Bakkt Holdings Inc - Senior Lead, Communications



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on Bakkt's first-quarter earnings call. Today's presentation, including the separate earnings call presentation that can be found at our Investor Relations website at www.investor.bakkt.com will contain certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. For a more complete discussion on forward-looking statements and the risks and uncertainties related to Bakkt's business, please refer to its filings with the