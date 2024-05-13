On May 13, 2024, Director Lee Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $25.3 per share.

Myriad Genetics Inc, a company specializing in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, focuses on transforming patient care through the discovery and commercialization of transformative tests to assess the risk of developing disease, or the risks associated with a particular disease, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties.

Following this transaction, the insider transaction history for Myriad Genetics Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year. There have been zero insider buys and five insider sells in the last twelve months.

The sale by the insider has occurred at a time when the stock is considered Fairly Valued according to the GF Value of $23.38, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

As of the latest trading price, Myriad Genetics Inc has a market cap of approximately $2.23 billion. The company's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are essential in understanding the stock's current trading state and future potential.

Overall, the recent insider activity and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of Myriad Genetics Inc's current market position and insider sentiment. Investors and stakeholders continue to monitor these trends for insights into the company's operational and market performance.

